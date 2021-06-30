Lansing Independence Days celebration slated for Saturday

The city of Lansing will give area residents the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day a day early.

The Lansing Independence Days celebration will take place Saturday at Bernard Park, 15650 Gilman Road. The festivities will begin at noon and conclude in the evening with a fireworks show.

"There's going to be stuff to do from noon on," said Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

The event will feature food vendors and inflatable attractions. A disc jockey will provide music from noon to 6 p.m., according to information posted on the city's website.

Live music acts will begin at about 6 p.m. Former "American Idol" contestant Shayla Combs will be performing at the event.

Blane Howard will be the headliner for the event. The country music performer may best be known locally for his song "Run It Back," which is about the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC Wolf, mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled to be at the event from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Miller said the fireworks show probably will begin around 9:45 p.m.

The Lansing Independence Days celebration combines the former Lansing DAZE festival with the city's annual Independence Day fireworks show.

City officials had planned to launch the joint festival last year. But the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city ended up having a public fireworks show in September without any other festivities.

Gates to Bernard Park will be closed no later than 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Miller said the gates may close earlier if the park reaches its capacity for parking.

"The earlier you get out there, the better your seats will be," Miller said.

There will be no admission fee for the Lansing Independence Days celebration. But there will be a $1 fee charged for parking at Bernard Park after 6 p.m.

The city will be offering free busing from two satellite parking locations beginning at 5 p.m., according to information posted on the city's website.

The satellite parking will be located at Lansing Elementary School, 450 W. Mary St., and Lansing High School, 1412 147th St.

"We really encourage people to park at one of the schools," Miller said.

He said city officials are an anticipating a larger crowd than in previous years and the gates to the park may close earlier than people expect.

Buses will run about every 15 minutes. Buses will leave the school parking lots at about 9:15 p.m. for their last trips before the fireworks show.

Miller said the buses may quickly fill up after the fireworks show has ended, and it may take more than one trip for the buses to return everyone to the satellite parking locations.

"I wouldn't expect that wait to be too long," he said.

Other communities in Leavenworth County will be having fireworks shows on Sunday.

Fort Leavenworth will have its annual Fourth of July celebration, which will conclude with fireworks. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event will not be open to the general public.

Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the fort's garrison, said the event will be open only to people who have identification cards that enable them to have access the Army installation.

The city of Easton will have a fireworks show at dusk Sunday at Easton City Park, according to a message posted on the city's Facebook page.

The Booming with Pride: Basehor Independence Day Celebration will take place Sunday at Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 N. 155th St. Food trucks will be available at that location starting at 5:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post for the event.

A parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. at 155th Street and Leavenworth Road and end at the high school. An honor guard presentation and fireworks display are scheduled for 9 p.m.

Inclement weather likely will not be a concern for people who are planning to attend one of the local fireworks shows.

A National Weather Service forecast for the weekend predicts sunny conditions and high temperatures in the mid-80s. The sky is expected to be mostly clear in the evening Saturday and Sunday.

