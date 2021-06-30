Woman arrested for stabbing

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during what the police chief called a case of domestic violence.

The incident was reported at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers learned through an investigation that the victim, a 35-year-old man, had an argument with his domestic partner, a 30-year-old woman.

"There was a physical altercation between both of them," Kitchens said.

At some point, the woman allegedly stabbed the man in his lower abdomen area.

The man was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. Kitchens said the victim's wound is serious but not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested for an allegation of aggravated battery.

"We'll continue to work on the case," Kitchens said.