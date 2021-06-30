Preliminary hearing scheduled in manslaughter case

The Leavenworth Times

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Basehor man who is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a 2019 crash.

The preliminary hearing for Christopher D. Nichols Jr. is scheduled for Aug. 18 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

Nichols, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

The charges stem from an October 2019 crash south of Basehor that resulted in the death of Keegan Gore.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke said at the time of the crash that Gore had been a passenger in a Jeep Wrangler that rolled over several times on 158th Street near Kansas Avenue. Gore was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He died at the scene.

The driver allegedly ran away from the scene.

With the involuntary manslaughter charge, Nichols is accused of unintentionally killing Gore in a reckless manner. As an alternative, prosecutors have filed a charge of an involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol that also can be considered, according to court records.

The date for the preliminary hearing was chosen when Nichols appeared in court Friday, according to court records.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing and a judge will determine if the case against Nichols should move forward.

Nichols is free on bond, according to court records.