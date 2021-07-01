Basehor, school district exploring joint administrative building

Members of the Basehor City Council and Basehor-Linwood school district are scheduled to meet next week to discuss a possible joint building project.

Officials have been exploring the idea of a building that could house administrative offices for both the city and school district as well as shared space.

Doug Powers, the new superintendent for Basehor-Linwood public schools, said officials are looking at constructing the building in what is commonly referred to as Basehor's civic campus.

The campus, which is located in the area of 158th Street and Garden Parkway, already is home to the Basehor Community Library and two schools.

Powers said officials from the city and school district are still early in the process.

"We're at the very beginning of it," he said.

He said school district officials became interested in the project because of planned improvements to the intersection of 155th Street and Parallel Road, which is where the district's current administrative building is located.

"We needed to explore our ability to continue to use our office and what other options are out there," he said.

No design has been created for the proposed building. But Powers said, in concept, the building would include a wing for school district functions and a wing for city functions. There also would be shared space.

He said some of the shared space would be used for public purposes such as meetings of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education, Basehor City Council and Basehor Municipal Court.

"Rather than constructing that space twice, it might make sense to share it," Powers said.

Basehor City Administrator Leslee Rivarola said the next step in the process will be to determine how much space is needed to meet the needs of the city and school district today and in the future.

"I think our immediate next step is to figure out everybody's space needs," she said.

The joint work session of the Basehor City Council and Basehor-Linwood Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 7. The meeting will take place in the conference room of Basehor-Linwood High School's Career & Technical Education building, 2108 N. 155th St. in Basehor.

