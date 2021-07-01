Minor flooding reported after heavy rain

Only minor flooding was reported after a flood warning was issued Wednesday for southern Leavenworth County.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday morning for a southern portion of the county. This later was replaced by another flood warning for the same area.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said some small creeks in the southern half of the county came out of the banks Wednesday. But he said the flooding only amounted to a nuisance.

"If we had any more rain, it would have been a lot worse," Magaha said.

He said Leavenworth County has received between 4.5 and 6.5 inches of rain since June 25. The heaviest rainfall has occurred in the southern half of the county.

In northern Leavenworth County, a flood warning was in effect Thursday for Stranger Creek in the Easton area.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the creek was at 17.13 feet at Easton. This placed the creek in a minor flood stage. The creek reaches its flood stage for that area at a depth of 17 feet.

Magaha said Stranger Creek was not expected to rise much more Thursday, and he did not expect the flooding from the creek to cause any major problems.

"We're monitoring it," he said.

All of Leavenworth County was under a flash flood watch for much of this week. The watched ended Thursday morning.

After the recent rainfall, dry conditions are expected for the next several days in the Leavenworth area, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

The next chance for rain may not come until Wednesday.

"It's going to be a great Fourth of July weekend," Magaha said.

