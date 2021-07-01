Propane leak blamed for explosion

The Leavenworth Times

A propane leak is blamed for an explosion at a vacant house west of Lansing, a fire department spokesman said.

The explosion was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday on Jarbalo Road south of Stranger Road. No injuries were reported.

Capt. David Asmus of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 said the explosion blew out windows and a portion of a wall on the back side of the house.

Boxes and other items were still burning when firefighters arrived.

Asmus said firefighters do not know exactly when the explosion occurred. It was reported by an owner of the property who was visiting the site.