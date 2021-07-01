Wet conditions alter parking for Independence Days celebration

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

Because of extremely wet field conditions, visitors to Saturday's Lansing Independence Days celebration will not be allowed to park their vehicles at Bernard Park.

The festivities will still take place at Bernard Park. But people attending the event will need to utilize a free shuttle bus service to get to the park, according to Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

The buses will run from two satellite parking locations, Lansing Elementary School, 450 W. Mary St., Lansing High School, 1412 147th St.

The buses will run about every seven to 10 minutes from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. The buses will continue to operate until everyone who needs a ride has been transported back to his or her parking location after the fireworks show.

A color coding system will be used to help guide people on the correct buses for their return trips.

Following the fireworks program, buses will be parked near the Bernard Park bridge to return people to the satellite parking locations, according to Miller.

The Lansing Independence Days celebration will begin at noon Saturday and feature music and other activities. The event will conclude with the fireworks show, which will begin at about 9:45 p.m.