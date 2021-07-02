Cause of vacant house fire undetermined

No injuries were reported following a fire at a vacant house in northwest Leavenworth, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported Friday morning at 16th and Dakota streets. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Shore said the fire appeared to have started at the rear of the structure.

He said there was a "decent amount of fire" in a back room of the house when Leavenworth firefighters showed up. He said firefighters got the fire "knocked out pretty fast."

"They got it knocked down in probably 30 to 45 minutes," Shore said.

The Leavenworth fire marshal, who investigates fires for the city, was unavailable Friday, so the state fire marshal's office was contacted to investigate the cause of the house fire.

Shore said the cause had not yet been determined Friday afternoon.