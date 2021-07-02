Mill and overlay to begin on U.S. 24-40

The Leavenworth Times

People who regularly drive on U.S. 24-40 in Leavenworth County may have recently noticed message board signs announcing an upcoming maintenance project.

The mill and asphalt overlay project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, weather permitting, according to a news release from Delaney Tholen, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The project will resurface the highway from between the Wyandotte County line and the junction with Kansas 16 Highway in Tonganoxie.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the area where the pavement work is taking place. Arrow boards, other signage and traffic cones will be set up for the daily lane closures.

The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays as needed, according to the news release.

It is anticipated the project will be completed in early September.

Pavement improvements for the project will include intersections, side roads, turn lanes, widenings and shoulders, according to the news release.