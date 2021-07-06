Candidate forum scheduled for Friday

The Leavenworth Times

An organization known as We the People of Leavenworth County will host a forum for candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St. The event is open to the public.

Members of the public will be able to attend a meet and greet event with the candidates at 6 p.m. ahead of the forum. Members of the public also will have the opportunity to ask candidates questions at the conclusion of the forum, according to a news release for the event.