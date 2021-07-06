Health Department Vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for people as young as 12 years old.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines also will be available. These vaccines have been approved for adults.

No appointment is necessary for Thursday's clinic. There also is no residency requirement.