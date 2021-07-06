Man arrested for allegedly murdering teen brother

Updated at 1:45 p.m. July 6, 2021, with additional information.

A rural Leavenworth man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot his teenage brother.

Cody S. Huninghake, 25, made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon

Huninghake was arrested Saturday night after the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office received a report about an incident that resulted in a gunshot wound, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The shooting was reported at 8:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ottawa Street. Deputies responded to a home just outside of the Leavenworth city limits.

Sheriff's Office deputies and members of the Kansas Highway Patrol entered the residence and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Leavenworth County EMS personnel confirmed the teen was dead.

The victim, identified in court as Robert Nelson, is Huninghake's half-brother, according to Sherley.

Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a disturbance that occurred at the residence.

During his court appearance Tuesday, Huninghake was advised for the first-degree premeditated murder charge.

Huninghake said a family member is planning to hire an attorney to represent him.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said Huninghake also has the option of applying for a court-appointed lawyer.

Kuckelman said he would set bond after reviewing a bond screen report that includes information about any prior convictions of the defendant.

The judge scheduled Huninghake's next court appearance for July 16.

