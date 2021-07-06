Numerous events dot local calendar this week

If you are looking for something to do this week in Leavenworth, you won’t have to look too hard.

The local calendar features any number of activities and events, many in historic downtown Leavenworth.

Downtown Leavenworth merchants will be offering some of their biggest sales of the year at the annual Sidewalk Sales.

Business owners will showcase some of their wares on the sidewalks in front of their shops during business hours Thursday through Sunday.

This month’s Alive After Five event, sponsored by Leavenworth Main Street, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the downtown district.

Approximately 15 local shops will be serving summer drinks and snack food at their stores, and seven musical acts will perform on the sidewalks during the event.

Tickets for the event are $15 each and can be obtained at www.leavenworthmainstreet.com

Numerous activities are slated for Saturday in the downtown area, including the Leavenworth Farmers Market at Haymarket Square, Seventh and Cherokee streets, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Haymarket Square will also be the location of City Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature any number of crafts, antiques and gift options.

There will be a Puppy Picnic from 9 a.m. to noon at Karma Cakes, 223 S. Fifth St. Visitors are invited to bring their puppies and sit outside at tables and share a treat with their pets. “Pupcakes” and homemade dog biscuits will be available to purchase.

Leavenworth Main Street will host its second of three summer concerts Saturday night at Haymarket Square.

The Leavenworth Live Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series will feature the band South Bound from 7-10 p.m.

There will be food and drinks available to purchase. Coolers are not allowed in the event area. This month’s featured food vendor will be Pullman Place Family Restaurant.