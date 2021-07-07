Fire Department responds to house fires over holiday weekend

The Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon and another one Monday morning.

The first fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Magnolia Drive.

No one was home at the time. A family dog was killed in the fire, Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said.

The fire started in a lower level bedroom and spread throughout the living area of the lower level.

Brooks said the fire is believed to have resulted from an electrical problem.

The second fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Maple Street. No injuries were reported.

The residents were out of town at the time of the fire.

Brooks said the fire started on the exterior of the house and burned into the kitchen area. A car that was parked adjacent to the house appeared to be a total loss.

Brooks said it appears this fire may have been started on purpose.