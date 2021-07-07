Health Department reports new COVID-19 death in county

John Richmeier

A Leavenworth County woman has died from complications with COVID-19, the local Health Department reported.

This marked the county's first COVID-19-related death since March.

The woman's death was reported Wednesday in a weekly COVID-19 update from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The woman was in her 40s and had not been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop.

A total of 56 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wednesday's update was the first from the Health Department since June 28. The Health Department generally releases a COVID-19 update each Monday. But this week's update was delayed due to the holiday weekend.

The Health Department reported there have been 58 new cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since June 28.

Eleven of those cases involved people who previously were vaccinated for COVID-19. It is unclear whether the 11 people are what is considered fully vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Eight of the 11 people live with others who also have the virus, according to the Health Department.

There have been a total of 6,989 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 44 active cases of the virus.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 240 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

