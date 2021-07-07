Police receive multiple fireworks complaints, no citations issued

The Leavenworth Police Department received 90 calls regarding fireworks between Thursday and Sunday, the police chief said.

Most fireworks are illegal in the city of Leavenworth. But Chief Pat Kitchens said no citations were written during the holiday weekend for violations of the ban.

"We warned a bunch of people," Kitchens said.

Kitchens said he knows of no significant injuries or other problems resulting from fireworks in the city.

An ordinance makes it unlawful in the city to "sell, offer to sell, possess with intent to sell, or to ignite, fire, set off, or otherwise use or possess" fireworks. The ordinance does allow toy smoke devices and toy paper caps.

Despite the ban, it is not uncommon for people to shoot off fireworks in the city around the Fourth of July.

Unincorporated areas of Leavenworth County do not have fireworks restrictions other than state law.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff's Office received complaints related fireworks over the holiday weekend, but he does not know of any major problems.

"You're always going to have noise complaints," he said.

