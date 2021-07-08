Kiwanis Club to host community picnic

The Leavenworth Times

The Kiwanis Club of Leavenworth will host a community picnic Saturday in celebration of the group's 100th anniversary.

The picnic is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wollman Park, 1300 Shawnee St.

The Kiwanis Club will be offering free hotdogs, chips and water, according to a Facebook post for the event.

Members of the public are invited to attend and learn more about Kiwanis International and Kiwanis Club of Leavenworth.

The Kiwanis Club of Leavenworth was formed July 5, 1921.