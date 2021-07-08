Lansing City Council discusses traffic numbers

Connie Parish/Special to the Times

A study authorized by the city of Lansing last year did not indicate the need for a traffic light at Gilman Road and Kansas 7 Highway, the public works director told council members last Thursday.

The council authorized staff to conduct a further analysis of this site in January 2020, so the traffic numbers collected reflect traffic during the pandemic, Public Works Director Mike Spickelmier said.

He noted there’s no indication that adjustments in the numbers would produce more favorable results.

The numbers do not satisfy the Kansas Department of Transportation’s requirements for a traffic light, he said. A further complication is a bridge that is near the intersection. Both factors make it unlikely that KDOT would agree to or provide funds for such a measure.

Council member Marcus Majure asked if the numbers might warrant a flashing yellow light at that intersection. Another suggestion was making guidelines there that show which way vehicles should go. A resident in that area, Merilee Thompson, expressed disappointment at the results of the study but she believes guides as suggested might be beneficial to drivers.

If conditions change, Spickelmier and City Administrator Tim Vandall said, there could be a re-evaluation. Two conditions were mentioned as changes: Lansing industrial activities on Gilman Road and completion of the west leg of Gilman Road from Willow to DeSoto Road.

In the meantime, Mayor Tony O’Neill noted, staff could look at ways to make that intersection safer.