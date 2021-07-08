Man killed in tractor accident

The Leavenworth Times

A rural Tonganoxie man was killed when he became trapped under an overturned tractor, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on 214th Street near Kansas Avenue.

A 50-year-old man was attempting to use a Ford tractor to tow a Massey Ferguson tractor. A chain was connected to the two tractors, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The Ford tractor overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Leavenworth County EMS personnel, according to Sherley.

The man's name has not been released.