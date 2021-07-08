Trash pick-up may be delayed

The Leavenworth Times

A spokeswoman for the city of Leavenworth says the city government may face delays in trash pick-up because of staffing shortages.

Trash that is missed on a regular pick-up day will be picked up the next day, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

Bower said city officials are working to remedy the issue.

Locations that are missed for trash pick-up will be posted on the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org, and the city's Facebook page.