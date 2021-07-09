Defendant to undergo competency evaluation

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth woman accused of murdering her fiance will undergo an evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial, according to court records.

A motion for a competency evaluation for Eva O. Banks was was approved Wednesday as she appeared in court.

Banks, 39, is charged with second-degree murder.

She was arrested June 12 following the stabbing death of her fiance, Jerrold Rhodes, at a Leavenworth home.

The evaluation was requested by Banks' attorney. In a written motion, attorney Michael Jones wrote that he has been advised his client suffers from mental illness, which may impact her ability to assist in presenting a defense.

The case against Banks is suspended until the issue of her competency is resolved. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11, according to court records.

Banks remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

A judge has denied a separate defense motion seeking a modification of Banks' bond. Her bond has been set at $500,000, according to court records.