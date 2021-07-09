Driver killed in rear-end collision

The Leavenworth Times

A man was killed in a collision on U.S. 24-40 near Basehor, according to an online Kansas Highway Patrol report.

The crash was reported at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at U.S. 24-40 and 174th Street.

Marvin Giron-Ardon, 48, Kansas City, Kansas, died at the scene after his vehicle was rear-ended on the highway. He had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the online report.

Giron-Ardon had been driving east on U.S. 24-40 in a Chevrolet Tracker when he attempted to make a left turn onto 174th Street. His vehicle was rear-ended by GMC Sierra.

Giron-Ardon's passenger, a 40-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for what was believed to be a minor injury.

The other driver, a 27-year-old Leavenworth man, complained of pain after the crash. But the online report does not indicate that he was taken to the hospital.