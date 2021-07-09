City proposes mill levy reduction

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth city manager has proposed a 2/3-mill reduction of the city's property tax levy for 2022.

City Manager Paul Kramer reviewed the proposed budget with city commissioners during a study session earlier this week.

Mills are used in determining property taxes.

Commissioners have taken no action on the proposed $55 million budget. They are scheduled to review the budget during a special meeting July 16.

During a City Commission study session Tuesday, Kramer reviewed details about the city's operating budget as well as the Capital Improvements Program.

The CIP is a five-year plan that budgets for various street and building projects as well as equipment purchases. Commissioners review and update the CIP each year.

"The 2022 operating budget is balanced as required by law," Kramer said.

He said the proposed budget would reduce the city's overall mill levy by 0.66 mills.

He said there would be a 0.25-mill reduction for taxes that support city services.

The remainder of the 0.66-mill reduction comes from a decrease in a tax levy for an employee benefits fund for the Leavenworth Public Library.

The library has it own governing body. But mill levies for the library appear on the city's budget.

Even if the overall proposed mill levy decrease is approved, the city government would still see an increase in property tax revenue next year because of an increase in assessed valuation in the city.

Kramer also is recommending a freeze on rates for refuse service fees for next year as well as a freeze on rates for sewer service fees.

As part of the budget, the city manager is recommending a 2.75% across the board pay raise for city employees, which would be implemented in the middle of the year.

Kramer said commissioners will review the budget department by department July 16 during a meeting that could last much of the day.

He said the proposed budget will be posted on the city's website, www.leavenworthks.org, today.

