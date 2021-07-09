Officers rescue dogs during flash flood

Leavenworth police and Animal Control officers recently waded through deep water for an animal rescue during a flash flood, police officials said.

The incident occurred June 30 in the 700 block of Pottawatomie Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the department was contacted about two dogs at the residence by a neighbor as well as the homeowner who was not present but able to monitor what was happening.

The dogs were in a back yard area that was flooding.

"One of the dogs had made it to the back porch and was OK," Nicodemus said.

He described this dog as a pit mix.

The other dog, which was described as a mastiff, was in a kennel. Nicodemus said officers had to wade through waist-deep water to rescue this dog.

The dog was said to be OK after the rescue.

