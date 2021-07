The Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County League of Women Voters will sponsor two meet and greet opportunities for candidates in the August primary elections in Leavenworth County.

People can meet the candidates in the Lansing Board of Education primary from 6-7:30 p.m. July 15 at the Lansing Community Center.

People can meet the candidates in the Leavenworth City Commission primary from 10 a.m. to noon July 17 at the Heritage Center.