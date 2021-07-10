Advance voting to begin for primary

Early voting will begin next week for primaries for races for the Leavenworth City Commission and Lansing Board of Education.

Tuesday will be the last day to register to vote in the primary election.

Early voting will begin Wednesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St., according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

The primary election is Aug. 3. There are two races in Leavenworth County that require primaries.

In one of the primary races, there are 11 candidates for three positions on the Leavenworth City Commission. City Commission candidates run for at-large positions rather then in specific wards or districts.

Voters in the primary will be asked to vote for three City Commission candidates or fewer. The top six vote-getters will advance to the general election, which will take place Nov. 2.

The primary candidates for Leavenworth City Commission are Thomas J. Beal Jr., Michael A. Bunch, Ted Davis, Mike Griswold, Maren Hart, Edd Hingula, Michael Lay, Griff Martin, Christopher Murphy, Mark Preisinger and Jermaine Wilson. Griswold, Preisinger and Wilson currently serve on the City Commission.

The City Commission race is nonpartisan, which means candidates did not file as representatives of political parties.

There also are 11 candidates for three at-large positions on the Lansing Board of Education. This race also is nonpartisan.

Voters in this primary also will be asked to vote for three candidates or fewer. The top six vote-getters will advance to the general election.

The 11 school board candidates are Ari Ryan Ailin, Jeff Bollin, Amy Cawvey, Sean DeSouza, Roy S. Foster, John Hattok, Beth Stevenson, Kjell Walker, Susie Jorgensen Werth, Carla Wiegers and Mary Wood. Hattok and Stevenson currently serve on the school board.

There also is a race this year for an unexpired term on the Lansing school board. Three people have filed as candidates for this position, which is not enough to force a primary. But the race will appear on ballots for the November general election.

When advance voting begins Wednesday, it will take place at the County Clerk's Office at the courthouse. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Advance voting for the primary election will continue until noon Aug. 2.

Klasinski said voters can request to receive advance ballots in the mail.

"They will have to fill out the application," she said.

An application form can be found on the county government's website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov. Voters also can visit www.ksvotes.org.

