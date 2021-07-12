60 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus in the county since last week.

The update released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department was the agency's first COVID-19 update since July 7.

Of the 60 new Leavenworth County cases reported since July 7, 54 involve people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The remaining six cases involve people who have been vaccinated. But it is unclear from the Health Department's report if these people are what is considered fully vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The Health Department also reported Monday that a COVID-19 case previously reported at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been transferred to another area. This change impacts the total number of cases that have been recorded for Leavenworth County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,048 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

As of Monday, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 67 active cases.

Fifty-six county residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 242 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized for people who are 12 and older.

The clinic also will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been authorized for adults.

No appointment will be necessary for the clinic. There also in no residency requirement.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR