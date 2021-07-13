Crash results in minor injuries

The Leavenworth Times

One person was taken to the hospital after a man reportedly crashed into two vehicles while driving at a high rate of speed in Leavenworth. A police officer was attempting to stop the driver at the time of the crash, the police chief said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday at 10th and Shawnee streets.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said an officer observed a Cadillac car traveling at a high rate of speed east on Osage Street toward 10th Street. The officer began to turn her patrol vehicle around to make a traffic stop.

Kitchens said the officer activated her vehicle's lights and sirens.

The driver of the Cadillac allegedly turned south onto 10th Street without stopping at a stop sign.

As the Cadillac arrived at the intersection of 10th and Shawnee, the car collided with a Jeep that was traveling south on 10th Street. The Jeep's driver was preparing to turn east onto Shawnee Street.

The Cadillac then veered into a northbound Volkswagen vehicle. The driver of the Volkswagen also was attempting to turn east onto Shawnee Street, according to Kitchens.

The Cadillac was disabled during the crash. The driver fled on foot.

The police officer was able to identify the driver, who is believed to be a 38-year-old man. The officer remained on the scene to render aid to the others who were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital for evaluation of what are believed to be minor injuries, Kitchens said.

"We will be actively searching for the suspect," Kitchens said.