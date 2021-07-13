Musical slated at downtown theater

Music from the King of Rock ’n Roll will be performed this weekend in downtown Leavenworth.

Many of Elvis Presley’s hit songs will be featured in the musical “All Shook Up” at the Performing Arts Center.

Cast members of the River City Community Players will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the downtown theater, located at 500 Delaware St. The musical will also be performed July 23-24, July 30-31 and Aug. 1.

Linda Finch, president of the RCCP, said this will be the first musical at the Performing Arts Center in the last 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this will be the first patron show in which the cast will perform without masks. Face coverings for audience members are recommended inside the theater, but not required.

She said the community theater hosted two shows previously this year, but the audience and cast members were required to wear masks.

Finch said the play tells the story of a small Midwestern town set in the 1950s. A character that implies Elvis Presley, described as a “roustabout,” comes to town on his motorcycle.

“With his guitar and raw energy, he sets the town on fire and releases a flurry of love,” she said.

She said the cast includes about 20 actors who sing and perform multiple dance routines.

“The young cast has worked hard on character development,” she said.

Abby Wolff is the director of the play. Sara Barber is the music director and Libby Denny is the choreographer.

“This is a new musical but it’s not new music,” Finch said. “This is the music a lot of us grew up with. Everybody knows an Elvis song, and if they don’t, they will be introduced to many of them.”

Tickets are $12 for adults. Seniors over the age of 62, military and students can purchase tickets for $10. Tickets for children 12-under are $8.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 913-651-0027. Visit the community theater website, www.rccplv.com, for more information.