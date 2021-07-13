New hours for Brush Site, Recycling Center

The Leavenworth Times

The hours of operation for the city of Leavenworth's Brush Site and Recycling Center have temporarily changed because of staffing shortages, according to information posted on the city's Facebook page.

The city's Brush Site, 1803 N. Second St., is now open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The Recycling Center, located at Lawrence and Halderman streets, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.