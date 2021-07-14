KCKCC may take over Pioneer Career Center property

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

Kansas City Kansas Community College could eventually take possession of the building that serves as the Pioneer Career Center.

KCKCC operates the Pioneer Career Center in the former West Intermediate School building, which is owned by the Leavenworth school district.

The community college has operated the Pioneer Career Center out the building, located at 1901 Spruce St., for six years. And officials with KCKCC and the school district are negotiating a new three-year lease agreement, Leavenworth Superintendent Mike Roth said.

Under the proposed conditions, KCKCC could purchase the building from the district for $10 at the conclusion of the three-year term. Roth said officials for the two entities also are negotiating a provision that would allow the district to buy back the building if the community college ever wants to sell the property.

The superintendent said the purchase price for the buyback option is still being negotiated but it could be limited to no more than $250,000.

Roth discussed the proposed lease Monday during a meeting of the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Leavenworth High School students have attended vocational classes at the Pioneer Career Center for free. Roth said this should continue even if KCKCC becomes the owner of the property.

The superintendent estimated it would cost the district about $450,000 per year to operate its own vocational program in place of the Pioneer Career Center.

Roth said KCKCC has invested a lot of money in the Pioneer Career Center.

Roth said school officials had proposed a five-year lease. But KCKCC requested a three-year lease.

Board members have taken no action on the new lease.

Also Monday, board members selected a new president and vice president of their board.

Board member Judi Price was unanimously voted to serve a one-year term as the board's new president.

Price succeeds Doug Darling as the board president. Darling continues to serve on the board.

Following the vote, Darling switched seats with Price. Darling also handed Price the gavel used by the board president.

"Madam president, the mighty gavel is yours," he said.

Board member Michael Powell also was nominated for the position of president. The nomination was made by board member Alisa Murphy.

But Powell nominated Price for the position.

"All right," Darling said. "This is interesting."

Murphy withdrew her nomination of Powell because she said it appeared he wanted someone else to serve in the position.

Murphy later nominated Powell to serve a one-year term as vice president after he indicated he would be willing to serve in this capacity.

Powell was unanimously approved as the new vice president. Following the vote, he switched seats with board member Dannielle Wells, who had been serving as vice president.

The election of officers came during what served as an annual reorganizational meeting for the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR

In other business

The Leavenworth Board of Education:

• Superintendent Mike Roth reported there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases among people participating in summer school programs. He also reported a confirmed case at the Horizon Kids summer camp program.

The Horizon Kids child care program is operated by Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation using district facilities.

• Board members approved a notification indicating the board intends to exceed what is considered its revenue neutral rate for property taxes for the 2021-2022 school year. The notification will be sent to the county clerk.

This action is required under a new state law.

Roth said the vote was not an approval of a 2021-2022 budget.

"You're approving the ability to go forward with the budget," he said.