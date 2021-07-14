Wild West Casino Night returns Saturday

After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular fundraiser returns this weekend in downtown Leavenworth.

Wild West Casino Night, billed as “The event of the summer,” will be held Saturday night at the Riverfront Community Center.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the Leavenworth County Historical Society and the Carroll Mansion Museum.

Organizers say the event typically raises thousands of dollars each year that assists the organization as it collects and preserves the history of Leavenworth County.

Most of the participants who attend the event wear a wide array of western apparel, including cowboy hats, vests and boots.

“People are really excited to get out and enjoy the night,” said Lisa Weakley, a member of the organizing committee for the event.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a chuck wagon dinner.

An assortment of gambling tables will be in operation. Each participant will receive $5,000 in play gambling chips.

There will also be a silent auction, bingo, photo opportunities, dancing and several door prizes.

Wild West Casino Night will be held in all three of the event spaces on the first floor of the building.

There will also be an appearance by the cowboy performers from American Frontier Productions of Easton.

Alisha Murphy, president of the Leavenworth County Historical Society, said the organization is excited about hosting the event again.

"We are very excited. Very excited about the community support and donations from businesses and organizations," she said.

Weakley said there will be no special COVID-19 restrictions in place and face coverings are optional.

Ticket donations are $35 and are available at the Carroll Mansion Museum, 1128 Fifth Ave., or online at www.leavenworthhistory.org

Weakley said tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event.