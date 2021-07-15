Commissioners express intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for project

Leavenworth city commissioners took a step this week to provide a temporary sales tax exemption for a company that plans to relocate to the city.

Commissioners approved a resolution expressing their intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for the project.

The action was taken when commissioners met Tuesday.

The move will allow Modern Advanced Print Solutions to utilize the city's exemption for state and local sales tax for expenses related to constructing a building at the Gary Carlson Business Park in Leavenworth.

Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder said the sales tax exemption can be used for building materials, machinery, equipment and labor.

Officials with MAPS plan to build a 10,800 square-foot building, which Tedder said will serve as the company's corporate headquarters.

The company currently is based in Lenexa.

"They need more space," Tedder said.

The new facility will be constructed on 2.93 acres of land purchased from the Leavenworth County Port Authority.

Company officials plan to spend more than $1 million on the construction of the building and more than $200,000 for machinery and equipment, Tedder said.

"They would like to start construction as soon as possible," he said.

The MAPS website describes the company as a "progressive, independent technology company featuring a comprehensive suite of leading imaging and printing products, services, software, and solutions."

Tedder said the issuance of industrial revenue bonds will not create any liability for the city.

"It's essentially a passthrough," he said.

The bonds would be issued to benefit 21 Century Management, which Tedder said is a holding company for MAPS.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 truck from National Auto Fleet Group, Watsonville, California, for $45,199. The truck will be used by the city's Water Pollution Control Division.

• Reached a consensus to advance an ordinance to vacate the right-of-way for a portion of Sanders Street that has never been constructed. The ordinance will come back to the commission during a future meeting for a final vote.

The consensus was reached after commissioners conducted a public hearing on the matter.