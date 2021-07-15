Driver taken to hospital after collision

The Leavenworth Times

A man was taken to the hospital following a collision in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at Linwood Road and 170th Street.

A 52-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 truck and hauling a trailer on Linwood Road, which also is Kansas 32 Highway. He attempted to make a lefthand turn onto 170th Street. A 51-year-old man, who also was driving on Linwood Road in a Ford Mustang GT, struck the trailer. The Mustang then struck a sign and slid into a ditch, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver of the Mustang complained of having a head injury after the crash and indicated he was having trouble standing on his left leg. He was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.