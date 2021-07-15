Crash results in injuries

The Leavenworth Times

A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for what was believed to be a serious injury following a collision in Leavenworth, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Linn streets.

A 77-year-old Leavenworth man was driving east on Linn Street in a Honda Pilot. He allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and proceeded into the intersection.

The passenger side of his vehicle was struck by a northbound Dodge Journey.

The Honda Pilot rolled onto its driver side but ended up back on its wheels, according to the online report.

The Dodge Journey driver, a 26-year-old Atchison woman, was taken to Saint John Hospital for what appeared to be a serious injury. Her passenger, a 25-year-old Atchison man, complained of pain after the crash but he was not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda Pilot also complained of pain after the crash. He was not transported to the hospital, according to the online report.