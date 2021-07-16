Library reinstates mask requirement

The Leavenworth Public Library is again asking patrons to wear masks while inside the library.

The library reinstituted a face covering requirement Wednesday following a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County.

Library Director Matthew Nojonen said the mask requirement is intended to minimize the risk of exposure to members of the public and staff.

He said the mask requirement does not apply to children who are under the age of 5 and people who have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings.

Nojonen said the library has not instituted any additional COVID-19 precautions and services are not being curtailed.

"Everything is available," he said.

He said masks had been optional at the library since June 6.

The library's governing board approved the reinstatement of a mask requirement during a meeting last week.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in a weekly report released Monday. Fifty-eight new cases were reported in the county July 7. Twenty-six new cases were reported June 28, and only six new cases were reported June 21.

The Lansing Community Library currently requires people who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 to wear masks, Director Terri Wojtalewicz said.

