Commissioners discuss RV regulations

Leavenworth County has a regulation that prohibits people from living in recreational vehicles in unincorporated areas of the county. But it does not define how long a person may stay in an RV on a temporary basis.

"It just says you can't live in an RV," said Krystal Voth, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department.

County commissioners recently discussed creating additional guidelines concerning how long people can stay in recreational vehicles without violating the prohibition against living in RVs.

No vote was taken Wednesday when commissioners discussed the matter during a work session. But they discussed allowing people to live up to 90 days in recreational vehicles.

This would make it possible for people to stay in recreational vehicles while visiting family members or others in the county.

"I don't think it's uncommon for people to come and stay the summer," County Administrator Mark Loughry said.

Commissioners also discussed situations in which people may want to live in recreational vehicles while new homes are under construction.

For these situations, commissioners discussed allowing people to live in RVs while they have active building permits in place. Loughry said a building permit is good for one year and can be renewed once for an additional year.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson suggested people also should be allowed to live in recreational vehicles in mobile home parks.

