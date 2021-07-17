Ribbon cutting planned for new school

Officials with the Leavenworth public schools will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the new Earl Lawson Early Education Center.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at 820 N. Fifth St. The event is open to the public.

The Earl Lawson Early Education Center will house all of the school district's prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

The center is located in the building that previously served as Earl Lawson Elementary School.

The elementary school building was converted in to the early education center as part of a $36.7 million school bond issue that was approved by voters in 2018.

Ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, members of the public will have the opportunity to tour Leavenworth High School, Richard Warren Middle School and Leavenworth Intermediate School.

The intermediate school, 3501 New Lawrence Road, was constructed as a result of the 2018 bond issue. The high school, 2012 10th Ave., and middle school, also located at 3501 New Lawrence Road, received renovations as part of the bond issue.

The high school, middle school and intermediate school will be open for self-guided tours from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We're really highlighting the facilities that have had enhancements that unfortunately most of our parents and community were not able to see during the course of the last school year," said Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district.

The Leavenworth Intermediate School opened last year. But district officials did not have a ribbon cutting for the new school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Earl Lawson Early Education Center will feature remarks by Leavenworth Board of Education President Judi Price, Superintendent Mike Roth and Brandon Johannes, president and chief executive officer of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce.

Potter said Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson and Janet Waugh, vice chairwoman of the Kansas State Board of Education, also are expected to be in attendance.

People will be able to tour the Earl Lawson Early Education Center following the ribbon cutting.

