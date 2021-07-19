107 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

More than 100 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Leavenworth County during the last week.

That is according to a weekly update released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department reported 107 new cases. Ninety-three of the cases involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. Fourteen of the cases involve people who have been vaccinated.

Leavenworth County has seen a spike in recent weeks in the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported.

In a weekly Health Department update released June 21, six new cases were reported. Twenty-six new cases were reported June 28. Fifty-eight new cases were reported July 7, and 60 new cases were reported July 12.

The recent spike in new cases led the Leavenworth Public Library to reinstate a mask requirement last week.

Most of the new 107 COVID-19 new cases reported Monday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases. But one of the new cases involves an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The Health Department also announced that a case previously reported at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been transferred to another location outside of the county. This change impacts the total number of cases that have been recorded in Leavenworth County.

There have been 7,155 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Fifty-six county residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 246 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available. The vaccine has been authorized for anyone who is 12 and older.

The clinic also will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been authorized for adults.

