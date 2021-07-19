Man drowns after boat overturns

The Leavenworth Times

A man drowned when a boat overturned on a private lake in Lansing, a fire department official said.

The accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Sunday on Industrial Street, said Michael Stackhouse, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Stackhouse said the man had been in a small canoe with another person when the boat overturned.

"One person made it to the shore," Stackhouse. "The other did not."

A dog that was in the boat also made it to safety.

Stackhouse said Fire District No. 1 received assistance from other agencies including a dive team from Overland Park.

The man's body was recovered.