Public invited to open house for trails, sidewalks plan

Basehor officials are asking members of the public to help with the development of a plan for trails and sidewalks in the city by attending an open house this week.

The open house for the Active Transportation Master Plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Basehor-Linwood High School's Career and Technical Education Center, 2208 N. 155th St.

The event is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.

City Administrator Leslee Rivarola said the development of the plan is in its beginning stages. She said the plan is focusing on sidewalks and trails rather than vehicle transportation.

The plan is being worked on by a consulting firm, Confluence.

Rivarola said the open house will introduce the project to members of the public. Organizers also will be seeking feedback regarding whether people want an expansion of sidewalks and trails in the city and if they have a preference for what that may look like.

Rivarola said the open house is the first of what she hopes will be two public engagement events for the plan. She said a future meeting may seek input regarding proposals.

Rivarola hopes a draft of the plan will be prepared by November or December. She said city officials may use the plan in seeking federal funds for trails.

The entrance for the Career and Technical Education Center is located on the south side of the Basehor-Linwood High School. The event will take place in rooms 323 and 324.

