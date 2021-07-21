Marshall to host town hall meeting in Leavenworth

The Leavenworth Times

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, will hold a public town hall meeting from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at the VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee St. in Leavenworth.

The public is invited.

“I look forward to speaking with Kansans and learning more about the issues and concerns impacting their lives,” Marshall said in a news release. “I value the opportunity to hear directly from folks in Leavenworth County so that I can take their stories and concerns with me when I return to Washington D.C.”