VA announces planned outage of phone system

The Leavenworth Times

The phone system for the VA Eastern Kansas Health System, which includes the Leavenworth VA hospital, will be shut down at 8 p.m. Friday.

The outage will be temporary and is expected to last about eight hours, according to a news release from Joseph Burks, spokesman for the VA Eastern Kansas Health System.

Burks said the outage will result from a planned upgrade to VA phone lines throughout the region.

During the outage, people calling into the phone system will receive a message indicating there is a system-wide outage. People with medical emergencies will be encouraged to call 911.

The normal greeting and phone system options will be restored once the system is back online.