Excessive heat warning issued

The Leavenworth Times

Updated: 3:48 p.m. July 22, 2021, to reflect the change in status from watch to warning.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Leavenworth County, and it is scheduled to be in effect for several days.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Leavenworth County and other counties in the Kansas City area. The warning is scheduled to be in effect from 1 p.m Friday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS initially issued an excessive heat watch for the area. But the watch has been replaced by the excessive heat warning.

The NWS warns that "dangerously hot conditions" are anticipated during this period, and heat index values may reach 105. Overnight lows are expected to remain above 75 degrees, which may not provide much relief from the heat.

The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible and stay out of the sun. The NWS also advises people not to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.