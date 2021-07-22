Lansing Historical Society to host third annual reunion

Staff report

The Lansing Historical Society and Museum is scheduled to host its third annual Lansing High School All School Reunion from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday at the Museum at 115 East Kansas Avenue.

The event will feature live music as well as vendors selling beverages. There will also be a car show on site. Lansing native and nationally recognized artist Michael Young will be selling prints at the event.

Lansing High School composites from 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, and 1991 will be on display for those who are celebrating a milestone this year.

For more information about the event email info@lansingkansashistory.com