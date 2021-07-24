County fair starts Tuesday

After only very limited activities last year, the Leavenworth County Fair will return to more normal operations next week.

"I'm hoping for a normal fair, if there is such a thing as normal," said Mike Johnson, president of the Leavenworth County Fair Association.

The 94th annual Leavenworth County will take place from Tuesday to July 31. The fairgrounds are located at 405 W. Fourth St. (Kansas 16 Highway) in Tonganoxie.

There will be a $4 parking fee but no general admission fee.

Last year, all commercial and entertainment activities for the fair were canceled because of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Johnson said this year's fair will feature the same type of activities that were part of the fair before the pandemic.

Fair activities will include a parade, carnival rides and rodeo events.

As a precaution against the continued threat of COVID-19, there will be no indoor commercial booths at this year's fair.

Johnson said fair organizers also will provide masks and hand sanitizer to people who request them. But masks are not required at the fair.

An opening ceremony for the parade is scheduled for noon Tuesday. The traditional fair parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A draft horse pull will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the fair's grandstand. Johnson said this event is free but other grandstand events will have admission fees.

Wednesday's activities will include a youth rodeo at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

An adult rodeo will take place the following day at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

Friday's activities will include a mutton busting challenge and mini bull riding at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

The Council on Aging will be hosting Senior Day at the Fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday under the big top tent. A band will perform gospel music. There also will be bingo and door prizes. A free lunch will be offered to people who are 50 and older. Seating will be limited. Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated participants. No children will be allowed to accompany participants of Senior Day.

Saturday's activities will include a horse show at 9 a.m. at the horse arena, a mud run at the north field, turtle races at 1 p.m. under the big top tent, a children's pedal tractor pull at 3 p.m. at the show arena, and bull buckout and mutton busting finals at 8 p.m. at the grandstand.

Carnival rides, games and concessions will be available every night of the fair.

A digital copy of the fair guide can be found online at http://digital.breesepub.com/publication/?i=708948. The guide provides a more detailed calendar of events and information about admission fees for certain activities.

