Heat advisory issued

The Leavenworth Times

An excessive heat warning that went into effect Friday has been canceled for Leavenworth County. But warmer conditions are expected to return and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that is scheduled to go into effect at noon Tuesday.

The heat advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS warns that heat index values may reach as high as 107 while the heat advisory is in effect.

The NWS recommends people drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

People who work outside or have to spend time outside should take extra precautions.