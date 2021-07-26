More than 160 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

More than 160 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Leavenworth County during the last week.

That is according to a weekly update released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department reported 162 new community cases as well as three new cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Of the new community cases, 139 involve people who were not vaccinated for COVID-19. Twenty-three of the cases involve people who are vaccinated.

There have been a total of 7,320 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic. Fifty-six Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. All five of them have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the weekly update released by the Health Department.

A total of 249 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at Thursday's clinic. The vaccine has been authorized for anyone who is 12 and older.

The clinic also will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been authorized for adults.

