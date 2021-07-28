Additional Lansing candidates respond to questions

The Leavenworth Times

This is the second installment of profiles of candidates for the Lansing Board of Education primary election.

Eleven candidates will be facing each other in an Aug. 3 primary for three at-large positions on the Lansing Board Education.

The Leavenworth Times submitted the same questions to the candidates. Answers from five of the candidates were published in Tuesday's edition. Answers from the remaining candidates who provided responses are listed here in alphabetical order.

The Times did not receive responses from two candidates, John Hattok and Mary Wood.

Voters in the primary will be asked to vote for three or fewer candidates. The top six vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

The election is non-partisan, which means candidates did not file as representatives of political parties.

There also is a race this year for an unexpired term on the Lansing school board. Three people have filed as candidates for this position, which is not enough to force a primary.

Beginning Thursday, the Times will feature responses from primary candidates for Leavenworth City Commission.

Beth Stevenson

Age: 57

Occupation: Manager of social work services

Political experience: Current Lansing Board of Education member

Kjell Walker

Age: 58

Occupation: Retired Air Force/small business owner

Political experience: None

Susie Jorgensen Werth

Age: 42

Occupation: Dealer relationship manager

Political experience: I believe that a school board is not a platform for politics. Objective decisions should be made in the best interest of the kids and not based on political affiliation.

Carla W. Wiegers

Age: 57

Occupation: Government contractor, 16-year resident and substitute teacher, veteran, mother of two Lansing High School graduates

Political experience: Previous run for school board several years back; I vote

1. Why are you running for the Lansing Board of Education?

Stevenson: Education is the gateway to future success. I am running for Lansing school board to ensure that Lansing students receive the best education possible and our teachers have the resources they need to provide that education.

Walker: I want to bring my experience and skills to the board to help make full use of the talents and resources in the district to provide a quality education for all students.

Werth: I want to give back to the community. I believe my professional experience will be an asset to our district. I also have a daughter in fifth grade at Lansing.

Wiegers: To focus the district vision on academic achievement and helping students find their purpose is why I am running. I'll positively contribute 30 years of leadership, culminating as a colonel.

2. What are the most important issues facing the Lansing public schools?

Stevenson: There are always opportunities for improvement in any setting. We need to continue to develop our guaranteed and viable curriculum while maintaining individualized learning. Fiscal responsibility is an imperative.

Walker: The district needs to address spending and budget decisions as good stewards of taxpayer money, ensure all students receive what they need for success, and attract and retain high quality staff.

Werth: Lansing needs to focus on academic achievement for all students. We need to bring our team together and work in the best interest of the kids. Recruiting, hiring and retaining quality teachers is imperative to our success.

Wiegers: Need to be fiscally responsible stewards of taxpayer resources; establish communications feedback loop between school board and site councils; promote academic rigor, through staff and curriculum, to benefit student learning.