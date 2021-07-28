No injuries reported after fire

The Leavenworth Times

No injuries were reported following a fire in north Leavenworth, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Pawnee Street.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the homeowner was outside at the time doing yard work when he noticed smoke coming from the back of the house.

Brooks said the fire apparently started in an attic space above an enclosed porch.

"It was a small fire," he said.

Brooks said the fire likely was caused by an electrical problem.